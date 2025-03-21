An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found some of the largest sports broadcast and production companies in the UK shared sensitive information about fees for freelance workers.

These include the rates of pay for camera operators and sound technicians.

Four companies – BT, IMG, ITV and BBC – have agreed to pay fines totalling £4,240,356.

These fines take into account discounts received by all four companies because they admitted to breaking the law and settled the case.

For BT, IMG and ITV the fine is also lower because they came forward about their involvement and assisted the CMA in its investigation under its leniency programme.

Sky is exempt from a financial penalty as it alerted the CMA to its involvement, before the investigation had been launched.

The CMA found 15 instances where a pair of companies unlawfully shared sensitive information about pay with each other, including on day rates and pay rises.

In most cases, the explicit aim was to coordinate how much to pay freelancers, says the CMA.

On one occasion a business told another they have “no intention of getting into a bidding war” but “want to be aligned and benchmark the rates”.

In a separate instance, a company said they wanted to “present a united front” with its competitor.

Juliette Enser, executive director for competition enforcement, said: “Millions watch sports on TV each day, with production teams working behind the scenes to make this possible - and it is only right they are paid fairly.

“Labour markets are important for economic growth as a whole. Good recruitment and employment practices help people access the right jobs where they’re paid appropriately and make it easier for businesses to expand and find the workers they need.

“Companies should set rates independently of each other so pay is competitive – not doing so could leave workers out of pocket. Employers must ensure those who hire staff know the rules and stick to them to prevent this happening in the future.”

Broadcast Sport first reported on the CMA’s investigation when it began, in July 2022.