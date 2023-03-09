UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3 will be available exclusively through BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Ireland.

Taking place at the O2 in London on 18 March, viewers will be able to watch the fight for £19.95. The main card starts from 9pm, and sees Birmingham’s Leon Edwards defend his UFC welterweight title against former champion Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout. The previous fight saw Edwards produce a sensational fifth round knockout at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

The co-main event features former interim champion Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fiziev, who cemented his status as a top ten fighter in the lightweight division with a knockout of Rafael Dos Anjos in his last fight. The main card is rounded off by Scotland’s Joanne Wood taking on Brazil’s Luana Carolina in a flyweight bout, plus Marvin Vettori takes on Roman Dolidze in a matchup between two top 10 middleweights.

In the build up to the bout, the official UFC 286 Weigh In will be live on BT Sport 4 from 8:45am on Friday 17 March. On the Saturday, Adam Catterall, Nick Peet and UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall will present live coverage of the late prelims on BT Sport 1 from 7-9pm.

The PPV event will be available through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App. You do not need to be a BT Sport subscriber to buy the event.

BT Sport, which will be known as TNT Sports from the summer, signed a multi-year rights extension with UFC last year. The agreement includes all live UFC events, including numbered events and Fight Nights, plus original programming from shows such as UFC Countdown and UFC Connected and its library of classic combat sports events.