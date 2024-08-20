4Studio is creating a Paralympic Games digital experience on TikTok, releasing five pieces of TikTok content every day during the Games

Channel 4 and TikTok are teaming up to showcase the sporting prowess of Paralympians in “engaging new ways” in the lead up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Channel 4’s digital content and social wing, 4Studio is creating a Paralympic Games digital experience on TikTok, releasing five pieces of TikTok content every day during the Games.

Planned content includes medal winning moments, Paralympian profiles and behind the scenes moments from the Game’s venues across Paris.

Channel 4 will collaborate with TikTok to mark every ParalympicGB team gold win.

Channel 4’s TikTok content will be promoted on TikTok’s Paralympics Hub, with a section dedicated to broadcast highlights.

Channel 4 has also revealed a line-up of young, emerging TikTok talent for the Games, including Fats Timbo, Jodie Ounsley and Milly Pickles as part of its presenting team.

Channel 4 is using TikTok’s Pulse Premiere advertising feature to enable brands to advertise next to its Paralympic content, and the broadcaster describes TikTok as one of its biggest social platforms for UK views. It has posted more than 3,000 pieces of content posted in the first half of 2024 (excluding Channel 4 News).

Joe Harbinson, senior distribution and partnerships Lead, Channel 4, said: “The combination of Channel 4 and TikTok will bring a new generation of audiences closer to the inspiring stories that will unfold in Paris. Our collaboration not only creates new opportunities for brands to get close to the Games but serves up highly-watchable content to offer audiences a unique opportunity to experience the Games.”

Edward Lindeman, head of publisher partnerships and operations at TikTok UK, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Channel 4 to bring the thrill of the Paralympics to our community on TikTok. TikTok is such a special way to experience Paris 2024 through rightsholder content as well as behind the scenes footage from athletes, teams and fans. We look forward to seeing the incredible short video content from Channel 4 that our community of Paralympics fans in the UK and around the world will engage with and love”.

During the Paralympic Games, Channel 4 is airing over 1,300 hours of live sport across Channel 4, More4, Channel 4 Streaming and Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube. All content will be broadcast with subtitles, live peak time sport on Channel 4 will have closed audio description, while live sport on More4 and Channel 4 Streaming on weekday afternoons will include BSL live signing.