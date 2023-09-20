Channel 5 will air daily highlights from the men’s Cricket World Cup over October and November.

The free-to-air broadcaster has partnered with UK rights holder Sky Sports to show one-hour highlights programmes at 7pm for England games and unconfirmed times for others while the tournament runs from 5 October until 19 November. After linear broadcast, the highlights will be available on My5.

Sky Sports will also air highlights shows on its own pay-TV channels, and Sky Media is delivering advertising sales for Channel 5.

Channel 5’s coverage promises to include insights, “from some of the world’s most high-profile players – past and present”, with 48 programmes in total during the tournament. It is the first time it has shown cricket since losing the rights to England highlights to the BBC in 2019.

England go into the competition as defending champions, and the tournament follows on from a summer that saw record viewing figures for the men’s and women’s Ashes.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events this Autumn. With England going into battle to retain their title, our World Cup coverage will have fans across the country on the edge of their seats so clear your diary and tune in.”

Bryan Henderson, director of cricket at Sky Sports, added: “It’s been a brilliant summer of cricket with record breaking viewership figures across the Men’s and Women’s Ashes as well as attendance records at The Hundred, so this competition represents a huge opportunity to capitalise on newer fans to the sport. As the home of cricket in UK and Ireland, we’re committed to delivering the very best coverage and analysis of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which we’re delighted to do so alongside Channel 5.”