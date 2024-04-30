The sports channels join 70+ free-to-air TV channels that can be streamed via Freeview 271

Channelbox, which provides 70+ free-to-air TV channels via Freeview 271, has added three more sports channels – BritBash, Padel Time and World of Free Sports.

BritBash is a channel “dedicated to celebrating the best of British entertainment, culture and creativity,” says Channelbox.

Padel Time is a channel focused on the sport of padel, with live matches, highlights and tournaments. It also airs analysis, player interviews and training tips.

World of Free Sports is a German channel, showing extreme sports such as snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, and mountain biking. The channel also features competitions and events in disciplines like parkour, freestyle skiing and rock climbing.

Channelbox’s sports lineup also includes channels We are the Tottenham, Billiards, Mtrsprt1, Extreme and Unreel.

Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of business development, said: “We are thrilled to welcome BritBash, Padel Time, and World of Free Sports to the ChannelBox family. These channels embody our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality content to the UK audiences free of charge. With their unique offerings, we aim to enrich the viewing experience and cater to a wide range of interests.”

The channels are accessible on connected TVs, through Freeview 271. It is free to watch and paid through advertising, claiming to be the only platform that supports FAST monetisation on Freeview UK.