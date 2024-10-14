Charlton Athletic have partnered with YouTuber Mark Goldbridge to bring his That’s Football channel to its CharltonTV studio.

The studio, which is located at the club’s The Valley stadium, will host a watchalong for the 1.25 million subscriber channel on 26 October, taking in the League One club’s clash with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned Wrexham.

This will be the first time that the That’s Football show has been filmed at a professional football ground, and the event is sponsored by the Meantime Brewing Company.

Goldbridge said: “I can’t wait to bring That’s Football to Charlton Athletic and be at The Valley for such a big game against Wrexham.

“Charlton is a proper club and this is proper football, and the access they have given me shows the value the club has in bringing fans closer to the game we all love.

“I’m so excited for the day, to meet the fans at the stadium and see the rest of you on the live watchalong. See you all on the 26th.”

Charlton Athletic CEO Charlie Methven commented: “We’re excited to welcome Mark Goldbridge to The Valley for this unique event. Without any persuasion from us, Mark saw for himself what Charlton is all about - authentic, real, ‘vinyl football’ - and he wanted to bring that experience to his massive audience.

“Football today can sometimes feel like it has lost its soul, especially in the Premier League where young fans are priced out or can’t even get tickets. Here at Charlton, we want to offer something different - an authentic matchday experience. It’s not just about the football, it’s about community: mates meeting up, enjoying the game together, and making memories. Whether you’re a Charlton fan or just a football lover, we want to welcome you to The Valley, one of English football’s historic stadiums.”