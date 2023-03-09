Clare Balding has been named as the new presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, starting with the 2023 tournament.

She succeeds Sue Barker, who worked with the BBC for 30 years, and stepped down from the role after the 2022 tournament. Barker had also worked on Queens tennis, the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championships, the London Marathon, the Grand National, Royal Ascot and Sports Personality of the Year.

Balding has worked on Wimbledon as a reporter, commentator and presenter for BBC radio and television since 1995. She is also a well-known face across the BBC, working on seven Olympic Games, five Paralympics, the Grand National, the Boat Race, and many other sport and non-sport programming.

The BBC has been broadcasting Wimbledon on TV for 85 years, and on radio for 95 years. In 2021 it extended this deal until at least 2027.

Balding said: “It’s a huge honour to be given this responsibility but I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue’s shoes. This will always be a team effort and we’re lucky that the BBC line-up includes former professionals with huge insight as well as wonderful reporters and commentators. It’s my job to bring out the best in them and to help make our viewers feel they have a front row seat on the greatest sporting stage”

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, added: “We are thrilled to announce Clare as our new lead presenter for Wimbledon. We know she will combine her passion and knowledge for the prestigious event with the trademark energy and professionalism she brings to both those working alongside her and watching at home, and we look forward to her taking up the new role this summer.”