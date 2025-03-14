The broadcast deals follow a surge in popularity sparked by the 2024 Paris Olympics

The AVP, America’s only professional beach volleyball league, has secured broadcast deals with CBS Sports and The CW Network.

CBS Television Network will broadcast the 2025 AVP League Championship on Sunday, 31 August from 2:00-4:00pm ET in addition to matches airing on CBS Sports Network throughout the season.

The CW will also broadcast professional beach volleyball matches live on AVP Saturday Nights from Memorial Day (26 May 2025) through to Labor Day (6 September 2025), 8:00-10:00pm ET.

The AVP League is the only national league dedicated to the sport of beach volleyball, showcasing elite athletes – both men and women – in city-based competitions.

Eight teams – LA Launch, San Diego Smash, New York Nitro, Brooklyn Blaze, Miami Mayhem, Palm Beach Passion, Dallas Dream, and Austin Aces – will battle through the season.

AVP commissioner Robert Corvino, said: “Beach volleyball is one of the most electrifying sports in the world – now, with The CW and CBS Sports, we’re giving it the prime-time spotlight it deserves. This isn’t just a win for AVP; it’s a game-changer for professional beach volleyball itself. Fans are about to experience beach volleyball like never before.”

Brad Schwartz, president, The CW Network, added: “We are thrilled to once again partner with the AVP and bring the exciting world of professional beach volleyball to our viewers. Our broadcast of last season’s AVP men’s and women’s open live from Chicago resonated with sports fans, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring the full season to our growing broadcast audience. AVP is a natural fit to join the expanding CW Sports family, which includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball and Grand Slam Track.”