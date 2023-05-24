The agreement means the final will be shown on linear TV across Europe

The European Broadcasting Union has reached agreement with DAZN for 12 EBU Members to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2023.

The final, to be played in Eindhoven, Netherlands on 3 June 2023, pits Spain’s FC Barcelona (winners in 2021) against Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg, the champions in 2013 and 2014.

12 EBU Member broadcasters will now show live coverage of the final. These are ORF (Austria); RTBF (Belgium); HRT (Croatia); YLE (Finland); ZDF (Germany); RUV (Iceland); NOS (Netherlands); RTE (Ireland); TVP (Poland); RTS (Serbia); SVT (Sweden); SRG (Switzerland).

In Sweden, SVT will share coverage with commercial broadcaster TV4, in a deal brokered by the EBU.

The majority of the 12 EBU Members will broadcast the match live on linear TV and via their digital channels, while the match will also be shown by DAZN and on YouTube.

Stefan-Eric Wildemann, Eurovision Sport’s Head of Football, said: “We are thrilled and proud to have reached agreement with DAZN to bring the UEFA Women’s Champions League final under the EBU umbrella. As world leaders in the broadcast and streaming of women’s sport, we believe that both the competition and football fans will benefit from the expert coverage and free-to-air exposure that our Members guarantee. Our Members are constantly setting new standards and pushing the boundaries to bring the very best women’s sport to as many viewers as possible across Europe and beyond.”

Veronica Diquattro, DAZN’s Global Markets CEO, added: “This deal with the EBU underpins DAZN’s commitment to continue to grow the interest in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and women’s football more broadly. The additional linear reach and distribution this will deliver, on top of our other digital channels, will make sure that the Final is enjoyed by as many fans as possible. This is good news for the competition, clubs, players, supporters and for DAZN.”