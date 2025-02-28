UK-headquartered sports advisory firm IRIS Sport Media has been appointed by DAZN to distribute media rights for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal covers both free-to-air and pay TV media rights.

DAZN was awarded the global media rights to the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2024.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the newest version of FIFA’s annual club competition and features an expanded field with 32 of the world’s best clubs from Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa and Oceania. They will compete across 12 venues in the United States.

In total, 63 matches will be played over 29 days beginning in mid-June. The final is on 13 July at New York/New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

IRIS Sport Media has partnered with Marketing & Media Solutions (MMS) and PC Plus Group Holding, who have expertise across the African continent, to work together on distributing the media rights across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ioris Francini, founding partner, IRIS Sport Media, said: “We are delighted to distribute the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Sub-Saharan Africa. The continent has a real passion for the beautiful game and continues to produce top class footballers successfully plying their trade for many of the best teams in the world. Together with our partners MMS and PC Plus Group Holding, we will offer a unique opportunity for broadcasters to show the best action from some of the top club sides in the world.”