DAZN and the Italian FA, the FIGC, have agreed a deal to access and broadcast the VAR process in Serie A.

DAZN claims this the first deal “of its kind” by a major European league. The Premier League recently had a highlights show looking back at selected VAR conversations from the season to date, but this was created by Premier League Productions - its joint venture with IMG that produces content for its international rights holders - rather than an independent broadcaster.

The programme in which these conversations will be revealed, Open VAR, will be shown at the end of each Serie A matchday. It is available through the Fan Zone section of the DAZN app, and will include questions and polls for viewers to answer so they can be involved too.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: ‘DAZN is at the forefront of bringing fans closer to the sport they love, whether that is with better engagement, flexible watching options, or more products and services to help them enjoy their passion. This deal with the FIGC, who deserve credit for their progressive attitude, will help fans better understand one of the most critical and controversial elements of the modern game – how, why and when VAR intervenes in matches. It’s innovative and entertaining, which is what DAZN’s coverage of Serie A is all about. We hope we can deliver similar access with our other partners in the future.’

The President of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, added: “This is an important turning point in the way of communicating football, with OPEN VAR we want to contribute to creating a renewed sporting culture in our country, a profound knowledge of the rules of the game most loved by Italians and to raise awareness of the world of refereeing. The FIGC-AIA space within the DAZN programming is not merely a slow motion replay, but an opportunity to understand, with total transparency, how the decisions of match officials relate to one of the most innovative and revolutionary elements of football in recent years, which is the VAR.”