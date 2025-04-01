DAZN has appointed Adam Knappy as its chief marketing and customer officer.

Knappy will oversee all group marketing activities, platform trading and customer engagement, and comes from a background in e-commerce. He previously worked at e-commerce giant THG for 14 years, the last two-and-a-half of which have been as group CMO and CEO of its media division.

While leading the media division, Knappy acquired City AM and digitally transformed the business whilst doubling the user base within its first year.

Former BT exec Pete Oliver had previously been chief marketing officer at DAZN, before moving to CEO of growth markets at the end of 2023.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is at a critical inflection point, with bold ambitions to become the global home of sport. Adam’s expertise in multi-sector, high-growth marketing will be instrumental in scaling our customer base and maximising the impact of major global events. His appointment underlines our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive our next phase of growth.”

Knappy said: “DAZN is a business with an incredible vision to revolutionise the way that fans enjoy sports, and I am excited to be a part of its journey. With the FIFA Club World Cup on the horizon, we have a unique opportunity to showcase DAZN to millions of new fans around the world. The challenge of accelerating the platform’s customer growth at such an exciting time is one I can’t wait to take on.”