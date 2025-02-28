The streamer’s new division will be managed by Bueno, who has nearly 30 years’ experience in professional sports management and entertainment

DAZN has launched DAZN Basketball – the Global Home of Basketball, and has appointed Chus Bueno as managing director – Basketball.

Bueno has nearly 30 years’ experience in professional sports management and entertainment, particularly within the basketball sector.

His past roles include vice president of NBA Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as managing director for NBA Spain.

Bueno has also held positions such as executive director and secretary general of the FEB (Federación Española Baloncesto), secretary general of ABP (Asociación Baloncestistas Profesionales), and vice president of UBE (Union du Basketeurs d’Europe).

Leading DAZN Basketball, Bueno will be responsible for crafting and executing a strategy aimed at solidifying DAZN as the world’s premier destination for basketball enthusiasts.

The establishment of DAZN Basketball builds on DAZN’s long-term partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and consolidates DAZN’s existing domestic and international basketball offering under a new business vertical.

DAZN will continue to enhance its product offerings to provide basketball fans with real-time updates, news, social interactions, and live games, partnering with domestic leagues worldwide.

DAZN streams live FIBA games, featuring the FIBA Basketball World Cups and all Continental Cup competitions. Additionally, DAZN customers have live, on-demand access to regional competitions such as the Basketball Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup, as well as a variety of top-tier national leagues.

In various markets, DAZN also broadcasts content from across leading basketball leagues, including the NBA, Women’s NBA, Super League Basketball, Basketball Serie A (LBA), EuroLeague, EuroCup, Betclic Elite (LNB), and Liga ACB.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, saod: “In launching DAZN Basketball, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of basketball entertainment globally. Chus Bueno’s extensive expertise and strategic vision will be pivotal as we enhance our offerings and deepen our partnerships with FIBA and local leagues, establishing DAZN as the definitive home for basketball.”

Bueno added: “I am thrilled to take on this challenge and lead the launch of DAZN Basketball. I have watched and admired DAZN’s vision and its tremendous growth. The goal is to create unparalleled experiences for basketball fans globally. The sport offers immense potential, and DAZN is perfectly placed to capture this opportunity.”