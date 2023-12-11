Registered users will have access to selection of live content as well as non-live content

DAZN has launched a free tier for registered users.

Each week a selection of live matches from some of DAZN’s premium rights, such as boxing, NFL, J.League, LaLiga, Professional Fighters League (Europe), Serie A, and UEFA Women’s Champions League, will be available for free to registered users on the DAZN platform and partner channels without a subscription.

In addition, these registered users will have access to non-live content such as documentaries and highlights as well as DAZN’s integrated products and services, including news, data and statistics, free-to-play games and quizzes, betting, and podcasts.

The freemium service will be available in Germany before the end of this month, before being launched globally in early 2024.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN wants to create as many touch points as possible for the 3.5 billion sports fans around the world. We know there are already 300m people who interact with DAZN content annually, but we want ALL sports fans to join DAZN and enjoy sport. With our comprehensive flywheel of sports-related products and services – from tickets and merchandise to betting and gaming. Our aim is to become the go-to sports destination platform for all sports fans in all countries – thereby delivering the best proposition for rights holders and the best app for fans.”

DAZN recently began to move its UEFA Women’s Champions League content away from being completely free on YouTube, with the aim of monetising the rights. Broadcast Sport spoke with its chief financial officer, Darren Waterman, about the broadcaster’s strategy earlier this year, and DAZN has since missed out on picking up Premier league rights in the UK - which went to Sky Sports and TNT Sports last week.