First four matchdays will be on YouTube before move to DAZN platforms

DAZN has unveiled its broadcast plans for the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which show the start of a shift away from streaming its coverage on YouTube.

The first two years of the broadcaster’s four year global (excluding China and MENA) rights deal with UEFA have seen DAZN show its coverage free on YouTube as well as on its own platforms, as well as agreements with linear TV channels to show the final. This has resulted in growing viewing figures, with the group stage drawing over 20 million viewers last season, an increase of six million on the 2021/22 campaign. The competition as a whole drew 55.2 million views on DAZN’s YouTube channel last season, a 19% increase on the tournament before.

This time round, the first four matchdays will be shown on YouTube, with the action then moving to DAZN platforms - with all group stage matches to remain free-to-air through those platforms. Plans for the knockout stages are yet to be announced.

DAZN’s co-CEO of women’s sport, Hannah Brown, who recently joined the company as part of its acquisition of ata football, said: “The Women’s World Cup this summer captured the attention and imagination of millions around the world and DAZN recognises that women’s football is a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity. DAZN has shown early leadership with its media rights acquisitions to date. We are building a unique global women’s football business showcasing the best clubs in the world, engaging a global audience season-long across our platform and channels.

“We have an unparalleled portfolio of top-tier football including Liga F, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, eBay Serie A, Barclays Women’s Super League, Women’s FA Cup and the NWSL. We are investing across the board from high quality broadcast and production through to ubiquitous distribution and multi-channel marketing. This multi-pronged approach is critical to the growth of women’s football, creating a commercially attractive environment for brands to reach this diverse, valuable, and global audience.”

As well as live content, DAZN also invests in shoulder programming for the UWCL, with a number of series launched last year. For 2023/24, there are five new short-form formats that you can read more about below.