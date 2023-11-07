First four matchdays will be on YouTube before move to DAZN platforms
DAZN has unveiled its broadcast plans for the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which show the start of a shift away from streaming its coverage on YouTube.
The first two years of the broadcaster’s four year global (excluding China and MENA) rights deal with UEFA have seen DAZN show its coverage free on YouTube as well as on its own platforms, as well as agreements with linear TV channels to show the final. This has resulted in growing viewing figures, with the group stage drawing over 20 million viewers last season, an increase of six million on the 2021/22 campaign. The competition as a whole drew 55.2 million views on DAZN’s YouTube channel last season, a 19% increase on the tournament before.
This time round, the first four matchdays will be shown on YouTube, with the action then moving to DAZN platforms - with all group stage matches to remain free-to-air through those platforms. Plans for the knockout stages are yet to be announced.
DAZN’s co-CEO of women’s sport, Hannah Brown, who recently joined the company as part of its acquisition of ata football, said: “The Women’s World Cup this summer captured the attention and imagination of millions around the world and DAZN recognises that women’s football is a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity. DAZN has shown early leadership with its media rights acquisitions to date. We are building a unique global women’s football business showcasing the best clubs in the world, engaging a global audience season-long across our platform and channels.
“We have an unparalleled portfolio of top-tier football including Liga F, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, eBay Serie A, Barclays Women’s Super League, Women’s FA Cup and the NWSL. We are investing across the board from high quality broadcast and production through to ubiquitous distribution and multi-channel marketing. This multi-pronged approach is critical to the growth of women’s football, creating a commercially attractive environment for brands to reach this diverse, valuable, and global audience.”
As well as live content, DAZN also invests in shoulder programming for the UWCL, with a number of series launched last year. For 2023/24, there are five new short-form formats that you can read more about below.
2023/24 DAZN short form UWCL formats
Kids vs. Pros – Back for a second year, Kids vs Pros allows fans to get to their idols through the eyes of… kids? We all know the youth can get away with asking anything, so Kids vs Pros means that no question is off the table.
Ultimate Five-A-Side – Players are required to build their dream five-a-side team. But will these teams include the players fans at home would expect?
Categories – Two players go head-to-head in a categories face off. Speed will be of the essence with questions ranging from football to food.
Blindfold Keepy-Uppies – Exactly what is says on the tin. We blindfold some of the biggest stars of the competition and challenge them to see just how well they can juggle the ball.
Quickfire Questions – We know the players can perform under pressure while on the pitch, but under DAZN’s spotlight who will come out the winner and who will be left with mud on their face as they are challenged to our short form quiz show?
