DAZN has partnered with OnlyFans for seven boxing fight nights over the next 12 months.

Having been official title sponsor and exclusive creator platform for Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia’s bout this month, OnlyFans will now take up a similar role for more boxing events on DAZN.

Fans will be able to subscribe to DAZN’s OnlyFans channel to watch post-fight action, and the broadcaster will use its page on OnlyFans as its dedicated online fanclub for those bouts - sharing custom content from fighters as they compete.

In addition, the pair will produce All Access, a show for OFTV, and individual boxers such as John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez - who competed against David Jimenez on 20 April - will also join OnlyFans and provide content such as behind-the-scenes footage, post-fight commentary, training tips and more.

OnlyFans anonunced a partnership with the Professional Fighters League last year, which is exclusively shown by DAZN in the UK and Europe after the pair formed a joint venture in 2022.

Pete Oliver, CEO growth markets and global head of boxing at DAZN, said: “We are looking forward to collaborating with OnlyFans as a new partner. With over 150 fight nights a year, DAZN is the global home of boxing and with OnlyFans expansion into sports, and fight sports in particular, it is the perfect platform to partner with in order to push our fighters and content worldwide.”

Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, said: “OnlyFans has changed how athletes engage with their fans in the digital era. With so many combat sports athletes sharing exclusive content on OnlyFans, we have become the go-to platform for creators and fans of boxing, MMA and more.

“This flagship partnership between two global entertainment platforms, DAZN and OnlyFans, will level up the fan experience by offering exclusive content from events and access to behind-the-scenes insights from the athletes competing, as well as continuing to provide compelling monetisation options for fighters.”