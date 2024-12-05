DAZN has acquired the exclusive rights to all 63 matches of the newly-expanded FIFA Club World Cup, and will integrate FIFA+ into its platform.

The broadcaster will show the competition as part of its free tier this summer. The Club World Cup has been expanded to 32 teams from its previous six, and will kick off at the Hard Rock Stadium , Miami, on 15 June 2025. In total, the tournament will visit 12 venues across the US over 29 days.

Before the tournament itself, DAZN will also broadcast the group stage draw live on 5 December. Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City are among those competing.

As well as broadcasting the Club World Cup itself, DAZN also has the possibility of sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

In addition to the Club World Cup rights, FIFA and DAZN have agreed to integrate the FIFA+ streaming service into DAZN’s platform. Launched in 2022, FIFA+ includes live coverage of FIFA competitions, FIFA’s large archive of past games, and original series.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I am delighted to announce that FIFA, in partnership with DAZN and FIFA+, will bring the best of club football for free to everywhere in the world, meaning that every single football fan across the globe can watch the best players from the 32 best clubs compete in the new FIFA Club World Cup to be the first official ‘FIFA Club World Champions’.

“The new FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, inclusive tournament that will be the pinnacle of global club football, capturing the imagination of players and fans across the world. Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever - and for free. Football Unites the World.”

DAZN CEO Shay Segev said: “This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere. We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football. DAZN is the only sports streaming platform that has a truly global reach, with world-leading technology and a single-minded focus to deliver the very best digital experience for all sports fans. We’re committed to ensuring that every fan can watch every moment of the thrilling action from this new prime club tournament.”