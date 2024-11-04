DAZN has agreed a multi-year broadcast deal with Queensberry Promotions.

The Frank Warren-founded and chaired promoter will exclusively broadcast its bouts through DAZN, meaning fighters such as Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley, Moses Itauma, Hamzah Sheeraz, Chantelle Cameron, and more will be available through the broadcaster.

Fellow promoters Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions and Misfits already show their fights through DAZN, meaning that it now shows 150 bouts-a-year.

George Warren, Queensberry Promotions CEO, said: “This is a hugely proud moment for Queensberry, as we join forces with leading platform DAZN on an exclusive basis. Queensberry has undergone an unprecedented growth period over the past 18 months, and firmly established ourselves as a leading promotional and events company. Now with DAZN in our corner, we can further accelerate our positioning on a global scale. This deal is also fantastic news for boxing fans across the world as we combine our best-in-class stable of fighters with what we consider to be the most ambitious streaming platform in sport.”

Frank Warren said: “I could not be more pleased that Queensberry is joining DAZN. This is a brilliant move for our fighters and, most importantly, for the fans. Their ambition and passion for the sport of boxing aligns perfectly with that of our own and we now look forward to putting on the biggest nights possible together.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO added: “We are thrilled to welcome Queensberry Promotions to DAZN as we continue our mission to bring the best sports entertainment to fans worldwide. Queensberry’s reputation for delivering elite fighters and thrilling events aligns perfectly with DAZN’s commitment to innovation and growth in the sports media space. Together, we’re setting a new standard for boxing entertainment, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds.”

Pete Oliver, DAZN Group CEO of DAZN boxing business, commented: “This deal makes DAZN the undisputed Global Home of Boxing. We offer boxing promoters something no other broadcaster is able to deliver – international reach, unmatched production and an innovative, future-proof product. With Queensberry joining our roster and a guaranteed 150 fights per year, fights fans will not need to go anywhere else from April 2025.”