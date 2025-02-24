DAZN has revealed the number of paid NFL Game Pass subscribers grew by 23% year-on-year during the 2024-25 NFL season.

Free users grew by 47% year-on-year for Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Game Pass is the only way for international fans outside the US to watch all NFL games, including the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl had over 95 million minutes streamed from more than 200 geographies this year.

The NFL is in the second year of a 10-year strategic partnership with DAZN. During the 2024 NFL season, DAZN launched NFL Game Pass on Amazon channels in six markets, and also launched the “Home of NFL”, which lets fans find out more about teams, individual game weeks, and specific content.

DAZN has also hosted a live watchalong of the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Since NFL Game Pass migrated onto DAZN, more games are available in more languages. DAZN now delivers 17 games per week localised in five different languages, compared to two per week previously.

Added to this, DAZN now provides one game per week to watch for free globally.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “The NFL’s media distribution strategy has long been a key part of our growth and success. As we look to become a global brand, providing fans around the world access to our games is incredibly important. In just two years as our Game Pass partner, DAZN has brought first-class technology and innovation to the product, providing a better viewing experience for our fans and helping to grow our game.”

Shay Segev, DAZN CEO, added: “DAZN is proud to partner with the NFL and support one of the world’s largest sports properties in reaching new audiences internationally. DAZN continues to elevate the NFL Game Pass experience, launching features and enhancing the viewing experience with every year of our long-term collaboration. We are excited to celebrate the culmination of a successful second season of our partnership, where we’ve brought the drama and passion of NFL action to even more fans around the world.”