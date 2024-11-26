The DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel has hit one million subscribers.

It has also received 2.8 billion impressions since its launch in 2021, and in the last 12 months has achieved 65 million views and over 15 million watch hours. It has almost 200 million views since it was created.

The channel provides free live and on-demand coverage of the Women’s Champions League, Liga F, Frauen-Bundesliga, Serie A Femminile, Première Ligue, international games and more. It was originally launched shortly before DAZN acquired the rights to the Women’s Champions League in 2021, a deal which has seen it broadcast much of the competition for free through the channel and which comes to an end next summer.

DAZN also offers much of its women’s football content for free through the free tier on its own platform. The broadcaster has at times looked to put Women’s Champions League content behind a paywall, but this year removed it as part of the New Deal For Women’s Football campaign.

Hannah Brown, co-CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, said: “Our DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel has grown a large and highly engaged women’s football audience in valuable markets around the world with over 40 million watch hours in the last two seasons and 3.2m unique viewers in October 2024 alone.

“It is an important asset for us, every week driving awareness and engagement in the exclusive content and experiences for women’s football fans on the DAZN platform and also for our partner brands, leagues, clubs and players. Our team are delighted to receive the gold plaque as recognition of the teamwork involved to get us here and are focussed on the opportunities that lie ahead”.