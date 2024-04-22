First two episodes will be available immediately, with weekly releases to follow

Series three of Welcome To Wrexham will launch in the UK on Disney+ on 3 May.

The first two episodes of the FX show will be available on 3 May, with weekly releases to follow - with the whole season consisting of eight episodes. The third series continues the story of the Welsh football club’s rapid rise since being acquired by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020. This series follows Wrexham men’s team’s first season back in the EFL, which has seen them be promoted again, to League One.

Meanwhile, the women’s side kick off in the Welsh Adran Premier League following promotion last season, which has seen them finish third this year.

The third season claims to have further access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players. It is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures, and executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas.

You can watch the trailer for season three below.