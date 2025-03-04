The interactive elements give fans the chance to react, influence and interact with players, talent and the event itself in real-time

Dizplai has partnered with The Icons Series to build out the interactive audience strategy for the Icons of Football event at Reignwood, Bangkok.

The Icons Series brings together former professional footballers to play off in a Ryder-Cup-style golf event.

Team England, led by Lee Westwood, faced off against Team World, captained by Sergio Garcia, in the competition, which features John Terry, Paul Scholes, Gabriel Batistuta, Luis Figo, Carlos Tevez , and more.

Dizplai built a tailored interactive experience into the Icons of Football broadcast experience, across linear TV as well as digital, giving fans the chance to react, influence and interact with players, talent and the event itself in real-time.

The broadcast is geared towards making it social and audience first, from reacting to commentators and talent, through to asking questions of players as they travel between shots.

The event also streamed across six creators and publishers on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and TikTok reaching an additional four million viewers.

Icons Series chief content officer, Chris Sice, said: “Dizplai has a pivotal role in bringing our next-generation ‘sport as entertainment’ format to life, elevating Icons from an event with global TV, to a participative, socially-connected platform.

“We are excited to watch as they turn our passive viewers into active communities, and empower social distribution with 24 iconic players and their huge social followings.”

Dizplai CEO, Ed Abis, adds: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Icons Series, for what will be a truly unique, international team golf tournament. Icon Series is committed to offering their fans the best viewing experience, using the latest innovation. This partnership will allow their fans an enhanced viewing experience and reinforces Dizplai’s expertise in driving fan engagement, acquisition, and community interaction.”