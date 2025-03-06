The EFL has launched a new podcast, EFL Unfiltered.

The league has produced the show in partnership with The Content Works, and it sees David Prutton sit down with some of the biggest current and former names connected to the EFL, with wide-ranging conversations covering their individual stories and memorable moments on and off the pitch.

For the first episode, he sits down with former Chelsea and England legend, and now Coventry City manager, Frank Lampard. Future interviews will include ex-Everton and Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka, current Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce, Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp, former Ireland player and manager Mick McCarthy, and Shrewbury manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Episodes will come out every Thursday across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, the EFL YouTube channel and all other major podcast distribution platforms. You can watch the first episode at the bottom of this article.

Prutton said: “I’m delighted to be involved in EFL Unfiltered. While I’m an ex-player and a broadcaster in a professional sense, I’m also a football fan and sitting opposite to some of the biggest names in world football and hear their stories and philosophies is a genuine pleasure.

“I hope our listeners and viewers will feel exactly the same way.”