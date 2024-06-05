The EBU is the host broadcaster for the event, while 29 additional broadcasters will be on site, supported by over 450 accredited personnel

The 2024 European Athletics Championships, which takes place 7-12 June in Rome, will be broadcast live globally by at least 34 broadcasters.

In total, more than 1,200 hours of live coverage are planned for linear TV, with many broadcasters also providing supplementary content across digital platforms.

The participation of EBU Members and other broadcasters will provide free-to-air coverage.

Free coverage of the Championships will also be streamed live on the new Eurovision Sport platform, including all qualifiers and events not covered by broadcasters.

The EBU is the host broadcaster for the event, while 29 additional broadcasters will be on site, supported by over 450 accredited personnel.

21 broadcasters will provide live commentary from the stadium, while 34 EBU member and non-member broadcasters will be in the mixed zone to capture the atmosphere of the arena.

The event will feature more than 50 cameras within the stadium to cover track and field events, including 3D cablecams, railcams, and segways.

12 additional cameras will cover external races, including a helicopter for the half marathon and, for the first time at the European Athletics Championships, the use of drones and monowheels as mobile cameras.

Additionally, specific cinematic cameras will capture behind-the-scenes and warm-up activities.

Selected companies will also test augmented reality elements, as well as a cloud-based live mixer. This is part of the “Road to Rome” accelerator programme, developed in partnership with HYPE.

Glen Killane, director of Eurovision Sport, said: “We are thrilled to offer comprehensive and innovative coverage of the 2024 European Athletics Championships, particularly as this will be the last chance to see Europe’s top athletes ahead of the Paris Games. Our aim is to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, using cutting-edge technology to enhance the viewing experience. We are ensuring unprecedented free access through our Eurovision Sport streaming app, designed to complement the first-class coverage delivered by our Members.”

Dobromir Karamarinov, president of European Athletics, added: “The European Athletics Championships 2024 marks a pivotal moment for our sport, offering an unprecedented opportunity for fans to engage with athletics through diverse and innovative broadcast methods. The partnership with EBU and the cutting-edge technologies employed will showcase the very best of European athletics, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans alike.”

Christian Milz, CEO, European Athletics, said: “The extensive live coverage planned for this year’s championships highlights the importance and appeal of athletics across Europe. With the invaluable support of EBU Members, we are ensuring that fans everywhere can experience the excitement of the event. We look forward to displaying the incredible talent and dedication of our athletes on a global stage.”