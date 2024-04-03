Eurosport has partnered with the Watts Occuring podcast, and its producer Crowd Network.

Hosted by Ineos riders Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe alongside sport journalist Tom Fordyce, the show sees the trio take viewers behind the scenes of the Ineos team throughout the season - with daily episodes during the Tour de France. It is part of The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast series, which Thomas hosts for Crowd Network.

The deal with Eurosport will see Thomas and Rowe provide alternative commentary for races throughout the cycling season, which will be streamed through the Eurosport Instagram account so viewers can listen while watching the action on Eurosport linear or digital channels and discovery+.

The pair will also contribute to Eurosport’s English language studio analysis show, The Breakaway, throughout the season with selected clips published on Eurosport.com. Eurosport owner Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its wider 2024 cycling season broadcast plans last month, and you can read more here.

The new deal was brokered between Eurosport’s senior director of cycling Guy Voisin and Thomas’ commercial agent Jay de Andrade at Rocket Sports.

Thomas and Rowe said: “We couldn’t be more excited to kick-off a partnership with Eurosport. Watts Occurring has been on a crazy growth journey since joining Crowd Network last year and we’re sure teaming up with Eurosport will help us take the show to another new level. Don’t worry though, we won’t be getting too professional – Luke will still be half-naked on most records, G will still join from the massage table, and we’ll be chatting our usual unfiltered waffle. We can’t wait.”

Mike Carr, CEO of Crowd Network, commented: “Watts Occurring remains one of our most listened-to and loved podcasts. No other cycling podcast gives unique access to two of the best riders whilst racing, and Eurosport is the perfect partner for the show given its extensive cycling coverage. We hope to develop the partnership over future series and help the brand tap into our huge – and growing – audience of cycling lovers.”