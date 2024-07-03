The broadcaster has outlined its coverage plans and line-up of athletes who will present content to fans across the UK & Ireland

Eurosport has outlined its coverage plans and line-up of athletes who will present content to fans across the UK & Ireland.

Reporting from WBD House – a Parisian rooftop studio on top of the Hotel Raphael – Eurosport will air every moment of the Games live across discovery+.

PICTURED (Left to right): Carl Frampton, Joanna Rowsell, Craig Doyle, Iwan Thomas, Ugo Monye, Orla Chennaoui, Tom Daley, Reshmin Chowdhury, Laura Robson, Radzi Chinyanganya, Laura Woods, Shauna Coxsey, Lutalo Muhammad, Ellie Simmonds, James Cracknell, Nile Wilson, Stef Reid, Adam Blythe

Eurosport’s UK & Ireland presentation team has 19 Olympic and Paralympic medals between them. It includes Shauna Coxsey, Great Britain’s most-decorated sport climber, and James Cracknell, a two-time rowing Coxless Four gold medal winner, who provide expert commentary across their respective events.

Five-time Olympian Tom Daley joins the Eurosport on-screen team at the end of his competition, as he bids to defend his diving 10m synchronised title.

Lutalo Muhammad, a two-time taekwondo Olympic medallist, Joanna Rowsell, a two-time Olympic track cycling team pursuit, and Stef Reid, a two-time track and field Paralympic medallist, will also form part of the punditry team.

Ellie Simmonds, a five-time Paralympic swimming champion, Iwan Thomas, a 4x400m relay silver medallist, and Nile Wilson, a bronze winner in the gymnastics horizontal bar in Rio 2016, will also offer specialist punditry and analysis.

Orla Chennaoui, known for leading Eurosport’s cycling coverage, will present Bonjour Paris; Eurosport 1’s live daily morning show from 7.00am. The show previews the headline events each day. Laura Woods, who leads TNT Sports’ UEFA Champions League action, will host Bonsoir Paris, the channel’s live daily evening show from 9.00pm, revisiting all the key talking points and stories that day.

Delivered from the WBD House rooftop studio, both will be joined by special guests, book-ending the live competition coverage throughout the Games.

Laura Woods will also lead the coverage of the Opening Ceremony alongside Craig Doyle live from Paris on 26 July, with Iwan Thomas and other guests alongside them throughout.

The full list of Olympic presenters and pundits in the UK & Ireland includes Adam Blythe (Cycling), Orla Chennaoui (Presenter), Radzi Chinyanganya (Reporter), Reshmin Chowdhury (Reporter), Shauna Coxsey (Sport Climbing), James Cracknell (Rowing), Tom Daley (Diving), Caroline de Moraes (Hub Reporter), Craig Doyle (Presenter), Jaydee Dyer (Hub Reporter), Carl Frampton (Boxing), Becky Ives (Hub Reporter), Kate Mason (Hub Reporter), Ugo Monye (Rugby Sevens), Lutalo Muhammad (Taekwondo), Stef Reid (Track and Field), Laura Robson (Tennis), Joanna Rowsell (Cycling), Matt Smith (Hub Reporter), Rachel Stringer (Hub Reporter), Ellie Simmonds (Swimming), Lizzie Simmonds (Co-Commentator), Iwan Thomas (Track and Field), Nile Wilson (Gymnastics), Laura Winter (Hub Reporter), Laura Woods (Presenter).

discovery+ will give fans access to all 10,500 athletes and 329 medal moments, with 3,800 hours of live coverage via a network of 55+ live channel feeds, delivering the most comprehensive Olympics broadcast offer across the UK & Ireland.

Fans will also be able to follow the action via a dedicated Team GB Hub, featuring live and catch-up content from all events and competitions.

During the Olympics, discovery+ will be available for £3.99 per month via a Olympics offer, giving new customers access to the Standard Plan at the discounted price for the rest of the year.

On linear TV, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will broadcast action across every day of competition, with live coverage from 7am -10.30pm daily, totalling 350 live hours, with highlights and replays available through the night.

Both Eurosport 1 and 2 will be available on discovery+, along with seven event-curated Eurosport ‘pop-up’ channels.

These dedicated Olympic channels will also be available on a variety of Warner Bros. Discovery partner TV and streaming platforms.

Eurosport’s digital offer will be tailored to the second and third screen consumer habits of fans. Olympics content will be available through Eurosport.co.uk and social channels including YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Hosted in dedicated Olympics Hub, a multitude of video formats, featuring clips and highlights of Games-time action, exclusive interviews and insights will populate Eurosport’s web and social channels throughout the competition.

Fans can also personalise content from discovery+ by: Curating their own multi-screen Olympic experience

Receive in-player gold medal alerts

Using the timeline markers feature to identify key activity

Accessing dedicated pages for all 32 Olympic sports

Having access to additional camera angles

Using multi-feed audio, selecting up to 20 languages with access to over 400 Eurosport commentators

Scott Young, Group SVP content, production and business operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “As the Home of the Olympics and powered by the greatest storytelling engine anywhere, Team Eurosport stands unmatched in terms of Olympic expertise and experience. We have assembled an incredible cast of more than 100 of the greatest Olympians from across Europe to deliver top-class insight, analysis, and entertainment across 19 exciting days of competition. Drawing on their own personal Olympic journeys, they will bring all the moments that matter to life for millions of fans across the continent.

“Taking audiences closer to the action and stories, fans will have access to the ultimate and unmissable Olympic companion experience on both discovery+ and Max across Europe. Boosted by new in-app enhancements, customisable features and exciting original content, these platforms will be the only place to enjoy every moment of the Olympics and are set to drive even greater fandom, entertainment and passion while igniting the Olympics like never before.”