The electric off-road racing series will remain on the broadcaster for two more years

Extreme E and Virgin Media Television have extended their broadcast deal, which will see the electric off-road racing series remain on the broadcaster for two more years.

Virgin Media Television has aired Extreme E since 2021, live on VMTV, along with a variety of highlights shows.

Season 4 of the racing series begins next month in Saudi Arabia, with the Desert X Prix kicking off the 2024 campaign.

Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E, said: “We are already into our fourth instalment of Extreme E and are thrilled to have Virgin Media Television extend their association with our championship.

“Extreme E and Virgin Media Television have worked together to provide Irish viewers with an action-packed, entertaining racing product from across the globe and it is great news that we will be continuing our journey together.”

Mick McCaffrey, head of news and sport at Virgin Media Television, added: “We are delighted to continue showcasing Extreme E in Ireland. Virgin Media Television viewers have already enjoyed three seasons of fantastic racing action and we look forward to giving them a front row seat once more.”

Extreme E will be joined (or possibly replaced) by Extreme H, a hydrogen-powered competition, next year. The plan was initially to have both Extreme E and Extreme H compeitions running in parallel but more recently, execs at Extreme E have suggested the Extreme E series may come to an end when Extreme H is launched.