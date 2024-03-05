The electric off-road series will be shown across Europe on Eurosport with streaming on Max and discovery+

Extreme E has agreed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for live and on-demand race coverage to be shown across Europe on Eurosport with streaming on Max and discovery+.

From Spring 2024, Max will launch in 24 European countries that currently offer HBO Max, and will integrate Eurosport content and replace discovery+ or the Eurosport App.

The WDB deal covers more than 50 territories, and programming will include live race action, highlights shows and on-demand access, all delivered in local languages.

Extreme E’s season consists of 10 races in the most challenging and remote locations, all of which have been negatively impacted by climate change and human influences. The sport aims to raise awareness of these issues by inspiring viewers to consider their own environments impact.

Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with one of the world’s most recognised sports broadcasters, Eurosport. Their global reach has allowed us to highlight key climate issues at our race locations alongside the exciting racing action.

“This new multi-year deal will cement our ability to showcase our unique gender-equal talented driver line-ups within our teams, as well as green technology and our sustainability efforts to an engaged audience. As we sit in Eurosport’s sustainable motorsport portfolio, we can also continue the effort in promoting green mobility, which is the future.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “We’re pleased to renew our long-term partnership with Extreme E to further strengthen our varied multi-market motorsport offer which continues to connect millions of fans with the most exhilarating two and four-wheeled racing series.

“The depth and breadth of our channels and platforms in Europe makes us the perfect broadcast partner. In addition, by capitalising on our storytelling ability, we will accelerate our mission to shine a light on environmental issues and drive our joint undertaking with Extreme E to demonstrate the power of sport in inspiring a sustainable future.”