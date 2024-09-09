Views of YouTube content for the tournament were up 189% compared to last year

The FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 has released digital engagement and viewership figures for the competition.

FIBA’s 3x3 digital channels received 30 million social media impressions during the tournament in Vienna (22-25 August), and 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 videos on YouTube received 524,000 views.

YouTube video views of content for the Europe Cup were up 189% compared to last year.

FIBA also saw a 198% increase in subscribers to its social channels compared to 2023.

The total number of views generated by the competition was more than 23.5m.

The geographic reach of viewers saw Serbia as the country with the most viewers, and high viewership numbers in Germany, the United States, Austria, and the UK.

FIBA 3x3 managing director Alex Sanchez, said: “We are thrilled to witness the continued global growth and popularity of 3x3 basketball. The record-breaking digital engagement and viewership for the Europe Cup 2024 reinforce the ever-increasing appeal of our sport and our passionate global fanbase. This success is a testament to the incredible performances of our players on the court, our fantastic hosts, Vienna, and our loyal sponsors.”

Aldin Saracevic, secretary general of Basketball Austria, added: “It has been an honor to work with the FIBA team and host this prestigious event. The collaboration has been exceptional, not only with FIBA but also with IWBF. We are delighted to see the tournament’s success both on and off the court. Ending up with two Gold medals is just incredible. The positive impact of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 on our 3x3 program in Austria has been immeasurable.”