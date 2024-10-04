The 2024 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series drew 41 million views - a 64% increase on 2023

Taking in 20 locations around the globe before coming to an end with the final in Hangzhou, China, on 7-8 September, the sixth season of the competition also acheived 50 million digital impressions, a 51% increase on the 2023 campaign. There was also a 35% increase in engagements, rising to 2.7 million.

The final itself had a 150% increase in viewership, up to 4.5 million from 1.8 million in 2023. Its social impressions hit 5.6 million, up from 2.6 million in 2023, and engagements rose by 90% to roughly 200,000 from around 100,000.

“It is an exciting time for 3x3 basketball as we build on the momentum from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said FIBA 3x3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez. “The new records that have been set in digital engagement demonstrate the rapid growth we are seeing in women’s 3x3 both in terms of the quality of the competition and its popularity.

“We know that this is only the beginning and that there is huge potential for further growth. Our fans are instrumental to the success of 3x3 and as our fanbase continues to grow we will continue to ensure they are at the heart of a connected and engaged global community.”