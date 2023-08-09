The FIBA Basketball World Cup, taking place 25 August-10 September, will be shown through the NBA App and NBA.com.

FIBA’s digital platform, Courtside 1891, will be available in 20 territories, including the UK, allowing fans to purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass for £21.99 and watch all of the games from the competition. The pass also includes extended highlights and top plays, as well as being able to watch matches back on-demand. It will only be available for the duration of the World Cup.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will feature 32 participating teams playing in 92 games over 16 days of competition. The Courtside 1891 pass is available at NBA.com/WorldCup, and the complete game schedule is available at NBA.com/FIBA. Coverage on the platform complements live broadcasts that will be made by FIBA’s broadcast partners in over 190 territories.

The full list of territories able to get the Courtside 1891 pass through the NBA’s platforms is Angola, Argentina, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The NBA integrated NBA TV and its League Pass product into its app last year, as part of a relaunch of the app with new features you can read about here. The addition of FIBA’s Courtside 1891 content to the platform is part of an effort to, “engage with fans throughout the offseason and widen its scope of basketball content.”