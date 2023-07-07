It has also partnered with Sky Media for ad sales across Europe

FIFA+ has revealed that it will publish territory-dependent live streams during the Women’s World Cup.

Taking place 20 July - 20 August, the competition is being broadcast by the BBC and ITV in the UK. The pair agreed a late rights deal through the EBU, after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier threatened a broadcast blackout in many European countries due to the low value of bids.

FIFA+ will also include full match replays, highlight cut downs, match previews, and more, with the exact offering depending on each territory’s rights situation. The free streaming platform has appointed Sky Media to handle its ad sales across the UK, Ireland, and Europe.

Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, said: “We are thrilled to have Sky Media as our official ad sales representatives for FIFA+ in Europe, the UK, and Ireland. Sky Media’s expertise and leading capabilities in advertising sales will maximize the commercial success of FIFA+ content enabling us to create new commercial opportunities.

“This collaboration comes at an exciting time as we prepare to showcase the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and we are confident that together we will deliver an outstanding digital experience for football fans.”

Brett Aumuller, managing director of Sky Media, added: “It’s great to be collaborating with FIFA as they move into the Connected TV and FAST channels space. We already provide a wide-ranging football offering to advertisers, and adding FIFA+ will make it an even simpler and more compelling proposition for brands.”

Late last year, the men’s World Cup saw FIFA+ attract 190 million views on match recaps, and a livestream in Brazil attracted over 40 million unique visitors.