The competition begins on Monday, with a total prize pool of $100,0000

The FIFAe World Cup 2024 kicks off on Monday (9 December), with coverage streaming live on YouTube throughout the competition.

The official esports tournament is hosted by FIFA and will be held in the SEF Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) with a live audience. It is also being live streamed worldwide on the YouTube links below.

The competition will be held across two categories – Console (PS4 and PS5) and Mobile.

It features players who have won through the in-game qualifying rounds, which were participated in by 14 million people, and have passed the National Selection Process.

In the console division, a total of 54 players from 18 countries will compete in 2v2 matches. Meanwhile, in the mobile division, a total of 16 players from 16 countries will compete in 1v1 face-offs.

There will be a total prize pool of $100,000. The grand prize is $20,000.

Prize money - Console: Winner: $20.000,00 Runner-up: $15.000,00 Semifinalist: $10.000,00 Quarterfinalist: $5.000,00 Group 5th: $3.500,00 Group 6th: $3.000,00 Group 7th: $2.500,00 Group 8th: $2.000,00 Group 9th: $1.500,00

Anyone tuning into the FIFAe World Cup 2024 stream will be able to unlock a maximum of 4,000 eFootball points and 400,000GP through daily bonuses from 9-12 December.

Viewers can tune into the live stream via the following YouTube links:

Day1 Group stage

Console: https://www.youtube.com/live/sODxGOpyYBw?si=G6ue6Y9kGEuaw_6y

Mobile: https://www.youtube.com/live/wmJaVh_wAyY?si=OvPvnqVnkKMP6ATL

Day2 Group stage

Console: https://www.youtube.com/live/5K0xjV1dMj4?si=1BQatpAdEcVsK-8s

Mobile: https://www.youtube.com/live/bdAaAH1kTKU?si=MoJ24N0mXDA7UBWH

Day3 Quarterfinals, Semifinals

Console: https://www.youtube.com/live/rG7uSfWZOXs?si=uiYVKyUqzKkiFo_p

Mobile: https://www.youtube.com/live/a8fljT5qETM?si=PTSWQs6zcvSofOoq

Day4 Final

Console: https://www.youtube.com/live/F6z7uPQvXDo?si=eK8822or0OuwvL5_

Mobile: https://www.youtube.com/live/N30-VcfRB3U?si=WYAyJaOkX7k5FKmX