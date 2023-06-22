Peak audience of 2.12m is the highest ever recorded by the broadcaster for a Test match

The first Ashes Test was the most watched Test match ever on Sky Sports, with 2.12 million tuning in at its peak.

In addition, the fifth day saw an average audience of 1.17 million, and there were an additional 1.8 million views of live digital streams. There were also more than 20 million views of Ashes content on Sky Sports’ social channels, and 15.6 million page views on the Sky Sports app and website.

The first Test saw Australia win by two wickets in a nail-biting finale, after Ben Stokes’ England had pushed the recent Test World Championship winners all the way to the final hour of the match.

Sky Sports has brought in a number of innovations to its Ashes broadcasts this summer, with the men’s and women’s competitions both taking place over June and July. The Broadcast Sport Podcast spoke to Sky Sports head of cricket Bryan Henderson about its broadcast and production plans earlier this month.

There is also a full list of the technology being used by Sky Sports in the Ashes here, with Quidich Innovations’ HyperView player tracking tech, CricViz stats, and an Albert-certified carbon neutral production among the innovations.