Streaming platform FITE has rebranded as TrillerTV.

FITE has historically focused on combat sports but recently began what it calls a, “strategic move by FITE into the heart of football”, picking up the rights to the AFC Champions League and Liga Portugal in the UK and Ireland. This rebrand has been portrayed as part of that move into more sports.

It was founded in 2015, and has since grown to eight million registered users globally, across its subscriptions services AEW+ and FITE+, as well as FAST channel FITE 24/7. The rebrand sees AEW+, the home of All Elite Wrestling, continue under the same name, but FITE+ becomes TrillerTV+, and FITE 24/7 becomes TrillerTV 24/7.

Kosta Jordanov, co-founder and CEO of TrillerTV, said, “Now that we’ve proven FITE in tens of thousands of live events from all over the world, it’s time to expand to more content verticals under our new brand TrillerTV. We will be adding new sports categories, more premium brand promotions, and continuing to improve our technology to give the best user experience in streaming sports and entertainment.”

Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller, added: “We are thrilled to realize one of the core objectives of the acquisition of FITE. The launch of TrillerTV is the culmination of the strategy of expansion from their combat sports roots to broader sports content and even broader entertainment verticals across the globe. TrillerTV is a great example of Triller’s open-garden approach of delivering high quality entertainment on every platform; mobile phones, PCs, streaming devices, set-top-boxes and gaming consoles.”