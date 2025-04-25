Documentary follows TV presenter and former England cricketer on his return after life-threatening car crash

Flintoff, a documentary on TV presenter and former England cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, is now available on Disney+.

Produced by South Shore and directed by John Dower, the documentary follows Flintoff as he recovered from a life-threatening car crash he experienced while filming for Top Gear in 2022. With exclusive access to Flintoff and his wife, Rachael, the film charts his cricketing career and life after the sport in TV. It features interviews with former teammates and TV co-stars such as Michael Vaughan, James Corden and Jack Whitehall.

It is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, Flintoff himself, and executive produced for Disney+ by Sean Doyle, executive director, Unscripted, Disney+.

Flintoff said: “Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am. Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much.”

Speaking at a screening of the show, he added: “I spoke to Sean [Doyle] when I was out in India filming something else and he sold it to me by saying: ‘You’ll be on the page on Disney with Star Wars’.

“I grew up in 1977, at the time of the original, as a massive Star Wars fan, me and my brother could recite every word. So there was something in that. But to be honest with you, I never genuinely thought my career would’ve been Disney-worthy.”

Flintoff also spoke about his future in TV at the event, which you can read more about here.