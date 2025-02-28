It airs on GOAL and is presented by the Barra Bruvvas – a pair of young football content creators from London of Middle Eastern heritage

Footballco has partnered with the Saudi Pro League to launch Yalla SPL Show, an English language show for Gen-Z audiences.

The show will highlight the best goals, moments, and stories from Saudi Arabia’s premier football league and will be published on GOAL’s global YouTube channel, which has a combined following of more than 40m fans.

It will also be shared across the brand’s global English language social accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube Shorts, which in December 2024 generated 335 million video views.

The show has the same high energy and entertainment-first approach as GOAL’s Front Three show and is presented by the Barra Bruvvas, a pair of young football content creators from London of Middle Eastern heritage.

Footballco SVP of the Middle East, Andy Jackson said: “The Saudi Pro League is the fastest growing league globally on GOAL with over 44 million people reading content on the league on GOAL’s website in the last 12 months.

“We can’t wait to use our experience and insights to create a show that young fans in English-speaking markets will love. They’ll get to see and hear about some of the world’s best players and homegrown stars lighting up the Saudi Pro League.

“While we’ve seen great success from our entertainment-first shows like GOAL’s Front Three, which don’t carry match footage, we’re looking forward to using our partnership with the SPL to bring the best on-pitch content to fans as well.”

Mohammed Basrawi, general manager MARCOM, SPL, added: “The Saudi Pro League continues to grow globally, attracting some of the world’s top football talent and a rapidly expanding international fanbase. Through our partnership with Footballco, Yalla SPL will provide an engaging new way for fans to connect with the league, its players, and its biggest moments.

“This show aligns with our commitment to making the SPL more accessible than ever to audiences worldwide, and we look forward to seeing it bring the excitement of Saudi football to new and existing fans across the globe.”

As well as on-pitch clips, the show includes stories of SPL players past and present, fun game segments and features where the hosts help fans pick an SPL team to support. The show will also feature pre-recorded segments from some of the biggest players in the league.

The first season of the Yalla SPL Show will come to a climax ahead of Al Hilal representing the SPL in the FIFA Club World Cup in June.