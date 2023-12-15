Formula E has agreed what it describes as its “biggest” broadcast deal to date, agreeing a multi-year partnership with Chinese broadcaster CMG.

Starting with the 2024 season, all races will be shown by the broadcaster on linear channels CCTV5 and CCTV5+. In addition, digital platform Yangshipin will also carry the races, as well as all practice and qualifying sessions.

Formula E has two Chinese-owned teams, and is racing for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit next year with a double-header of races on Saturday, 25 May and Sunday, 26 May 2024. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on Saturday, 13 September 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “This is huge for Formula E as we get ready to race in our biggest season yet. For the first time, every Formula E race will be available live in China on CCTV, the nation’s largest sports platform. We are excited to work with CMG as a major new media partner for Formula E and focus on supercharging our audience growth in China through the coming seasons.”