Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues this weekend, with the second race of the season, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The race takes place on Saturday, 11 January, and follows the season opener in São Paulo in December.

Season 11 marks the debut of the GEN3 Evo car, which goes from 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds - 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars.

This season also sees the introduction of all-wheel drive during qualifying races, race starts, and Attack Mode, for enhanced control and traction.

The 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix gets underway on Friday 10 January with Free Practice 1 at 17:00 local time.

On race day, Free Practice 2 kicks off the day at 07:30 local time, qualifying follows at 09:40 local time, with lights out on Round 2 at 14:05 local/20:05 UTC.

ITV and TNT Sports share Formula E rights in the UK.