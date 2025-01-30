The FAST channel, from The European Tour Group and C15 Studio, is available in the UK and North America

The European Tour Group and C15 Studio have launched the DP World Tour channel, a 24/7 free ad-suppored streaming TV channel focused on “world-class golf”.

It will be available across the US, Canada and the UK.

The channel is operated by C15 Studio, and will deliver year-round coverage from the DP World Tour and its season-long Race to Dubai. C15 Studio also runs FAST sports channels, the F1 Channel and ONE Championship TV.

Fans will also be able to watch live feature group coverage at several Rolex Series events this season on the DP World Tour channel.

The DP World Tour channel is available on streaming services including Fubo, LG Channels, Plex, Prime Video and Sling Freestream.

The channel will also be available on Samsung TV Plus in the US, Canada and UK from 5 February 2025. Further launches will be announced in the coming months.

Richard Bunn, chief revenue and content officer at the European Tour Group, said: “Innovation is in our DNA and we are always looking at new ways to showcase golf’s global Tour to our fans. Viewership of sports content on FAST platforms has grown significantly over the past 12 months and now feels like the right time to augment our agreements with established broadcast networks in the UK and North America with a new FAST option that can give fans extra convenience and choice.”

Joe Nilsson, CEO and co-founder of C15 Studio, added: “Our partnership with the European Tour Group to create the DP World Tour channel embodies all the attributes we seek in a new network: a passionate audience of sports fans, globally recognised athletes and brands, exceptional programming and live coverage, as well as strong relationships with premium sponsors and advertisers. We are excited to collaborate with the Tour to broadcast their world-class tournaments to viewers across North America and the United Kingdom.”