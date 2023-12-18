The fourth series of Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life And Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will be available on Freevee from 12 January in the UK, US, and Germany.

Produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted agency, the series follows the ups and downs of James’ son Bronny James’ basketball team the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron are executive producers for Uninterrupted, alongside co-executive producers Camille Maratchi and Amy Glickman Brown and showrunner/director Matt Maxson.

The Trailblazers have fallen short of the California state title for the past two years, and will be looking to win the trophy this time round with a new group of players, including Jimmy Oladokun and Ashton Hardaway. Meanwhile, Bronny James’s path is followed as he is recruited for the USC men’s basketball team. You can watch the trailer for the eight-episode series below.