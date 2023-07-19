Amazon Freevee has picked up The Moment: How Sports Changed The World, a documentary on the 1995 Rugby World Cup and its effect on South Africa.

Played after the end of apartheid, and with Nelson Mandela’s transitional government leading the country, the South Africa rugby union side’s victory in the tournament emerged as a unifying moment in the nation.

It was produced by Red Bull Studios, with four-time Emmy winner Tom Jennings (Diana: In Her Own Words, Apollo: Missions to the Moon) directing and exec producing, with two-time Emmy winner Bernadette McDaid (Stephen Spielberg’s Rising: Rebuilding Ground Zero) also an exec producer.

Abacus Media Rights is handling its international distribution, and it will arrive on Freevee on 25 August - almost 28 years after the 1995 competition and just before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

You can watch the trailer below.