The BBC and Gary Lineker have announced that Lineker will return to his Match Of The Day presenting duties this weekend.

The presenter had been suspended following tweets criticising government policy on refugees, which was followed by presenters and pundits from across BBC Sport refusing to work over the weekend. Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 still aired, without a presenter, pundits, or any commentary, and several other programmes on TV and radio did not go ahead.

Director-general Tim Davie has now announced that Lineker will return to screens, with the FA Cup set to be aired by the broadcaster this weekend. It will show Manchester City v Burnley on Saturday and Brighton v Grimsby on Sunday, and some reports claimed that if these broadcasts were affected the FA could seek compensation.

Davie also revealed that the BBC will bring in an independent expert to its existing social media guidance - especially regarding freelancers working outside of news and current affairs.

His statement read: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this. The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles. The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.

“Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday. 2/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you. ❤️ 4/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

Lineker added: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”