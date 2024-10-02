DAZN will broadcast the Global Chess League worldwide.

The second season of the league is taking place in London, from 3-12 October, and promises the likes of top-ranked men’s and women’s players Magnus Carlsen and Hou Yifan competing in the first franchise chess league. DAZN will show it in the UK, as part of its global rights.

Outside of the UK, Saudi Sports Channel (MENA), Fox Sports (Australia), BILD/WELT (Germany), Sportklub (Balkans), Verdens Gang (Norway), Sport TV (Slovenia), and S Sport (Turkey), as well as new broadcasters including HTV Sports (Vietnam), NSports (Brazil), SABC (South Africa), TAPMAD (Pakistan), and SportsMax (Caribbean) will air the Global Chess League. More broadcasters are expected to be added by global distributor Protocol Sports Marketing.

Sameer Pathak, CEO of Global Chess League, said: “The overwhelming success of our inaugural season, viewed by millions of fans worldwide, demonstrated that chess can be a thrilling and globally engaging spectator sport. With Season 2 featuring more star players and expanded coverage, we are confident that Global Chess League will continue to elevate the profile of chess internationally, attracting millions of new fans to the excitement.”

Lowell Conn, president of Protocol Sports Marketing, added: “We are proud to build on the success of last year’s historic debut as the exclusive media rights distributor for Global Chess League. By partnering with world-class broadcasters, we are ensuring even greater visibility for the league this year. Our mission remains to grow chess as a premier international sport, and this season will be a major milestone in introducing this innovative competition to new audiences.”