Global has launched The Sports Agents, a podcast hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman.

It aims to build on the success of the popular news podcast, The News Agents, and will release new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday once it premieres this spring.

Chapman and Logan will aim to provide an insider’s perspective on the sporting world, as well as interview big names from upcoming events such as the Olympics, Euros, Six Nations, and Wimbledon.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, founder & executive president of Global, said: “We always knew we wanted to expand The News Agents brand into the world of sport and I’m delighted to be welcoming two of the finest sports broadcasters in the UK to Global to make this Global Player original podcast with us.”

James Rea, chief broadcasting and content officer at Global, said: “With an amazing year of sport ahead of us, this is the perfect time to launch The Sports Agents. Gabby and Mark are first-class broadcasters who will bring a wonderful mix of insight, expert knowledge and a healthy dose of humour. Their chemistry is fantastic and it’s a pleasure to welcome them into the Global family.”

Vicky Etchells, head of news and factual podcasts at Global, added: “Another Global Player original podcast, The Sports Agents will delve into the stories behind the sports in a way you don’t hear anywhere else. We’ll cover all sports, on location and in the studio. Gabby and Mark have a fantastic friendship and we’ve got a brilliant production team in place under the guidance of The News Agent’s editor Tom Hughes.”