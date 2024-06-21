Global has been named the official audio partner to Team GB, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This will see Global Original podcasts, such as The Sports Agents with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, as well as Tom Dean Medal Machine, produce episodes from Team GB House in Paris. Two time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Dean will be doing at the same time as attempting to win five medals at the Paris Games.

The Sports Agents launched earlier this year, building on the success of the popular news podcast, The News Agents, and provides an insider’s perspective on the sporting world, as well as interviewing big names from the sporting world.

In addition, its radio stations, Heart, Capital, and Classic FM, will be broadcasting from the facility. It is doing this in partnership with Team GB’s banking partner, Natwest.

Tim Ellerton, Team GB’s commercial director, said: “Team GB House is the ultimate place for fans to get involved in the magic of Paris 2024, so we’re delighted that Global, in partnership with NatWest, will be joining us to give listeners back at home a slice of the action too. We know how much the support of the nation means to our athletes, so having Global’s audience behind them throughout the competition will be invaluable, and we look forward to working together to bring their stories to life.”

Mike Gordon, Global’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are so delighted to be the official audio partner for Team GB. This year’s Olympics in Paris will be the closest to home since 2012 and it will rekindle the spirit of the Games right across the UK. We know our listeners want to feel part of significant cultural moments and in collaboration with NatWest, this partnership allows us to leverage our strength of bringing fans closer to the action.”