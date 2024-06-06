CricViz is providing data and analytics services to the ICC for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The company, which provided similar services fo the 50 over 2023 World Cup as part of a partnership that has now run for 15 consecutive major tournaments, is providing multiple analysts to work alongside five ICC broadcast crews to deliver analysis and insights services and provide on-site support to producers and commentators, as well as help produce the on-screen graphics for every match.

In addition, CricViz will use automated and live data feeds to support production for the on-screen graphics, with data science specialists managing inputs for all predictive conversations powered by models such as WinViz and Predicted Score.

Michael Kivido, managing director of CricViz, said, “We are thrilled to be working with the ICC again during the Men’s T20 World Cup. At every match, our expert analysts from CricViz will power insights and drive analysis to help bring fans closer to the game. CricViz will also play an expanded role as graphics producers at this World Cup, adding to our broadcast capabilities. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in showcasing the excitement of the T20 World Cup to ICC’s ever-expanding, global audience.”