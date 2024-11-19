Annual report also finds AI personalisation, a change in D2C strategy, and second screen content among trends to look for

IMG’s annual Digital Trends report has named YouTube as its priority platform for 2025.

The streaming platform takes over from TikTok, which slips into third place behind Instagram due to security worries, legal challenges and issues with monetising content. YouTube’s reach, engagement and monetisation have taken it to top. Reddit was the biggest riser, going from 10th to 6th thanks to an industry shift to building communities as well as enhanced tools and highlights deals with major sport leagues.

IMG SVP and managing director of digital Lewis Wiltshire also told Broadcast Sport that Reddit has been one of the “biggest benificiaries” of X’s troubles since its takeover by Elon Musk. He said, “It’s probably inherited some creators who used Twitter/X in a community-based way.”

However, Wiltshire added that X, ”won’t be replaced by a single platform. Not many people close their accounts on platforms, it’s similar to closing a bank account. It will be people using it less [that affects X], and we can’t tell yet if that’s happening. If it does, traffic will be dispersed across many platforms.”

Elsewhere, the report named its top seven trends for 2025, the first of which was the idea of a, “second screen,” being abandoned as phone screens grow in importance compared to TVs and content makers feel the need to appeal to both.

Wearables are also expected to grow in importance, particularly smart glasses for content creation and smart watches. Wiltshere explained, “We’re not saying wearables will takeover or event eat into phones’ marketshare, but they will make some inroads into the attention phones get.”

AI continues to dominate conversations in the industry, with use cases beginning to emerge. The Digital Trends report believes that personalised content, such as tailored highlights, and a new way of searching - where people are less likely to visit a site as they read information from the AI tool - could be the main advances in 2025. Wiltshire said, “I expect AI will be as big a change as digital. Digital has disrupted our daily lives whether you like it or not, and we think AI will be similar.”

In addition, community and engagement is expected to increase in value, ahead of just gaining large numbers of viewers.

For rights holders, it’s thought that D2C propositions will need to change, with more of a focus on content that can accompany what broadcasters put out - which the report describes as creating similar platforms to running app Strava for other activities. Wiltshire clarified that, “No one is questioning that premium D2C will continue to flourish, but it’s non-premium that could struggle.”

Rights holders have some better news too, with the monetisation of short-form and non-live content. Using platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok, the report expects monetisation options to catch up with growing viewer interest in these forms of content.

Overall, Wiltshire said: “2024 has seen a clear advancement in direct-to-consumer strategy and a widespread industry shift towards community-focused platforms, among other trends. This is reflected in our platform power ranking, which has seen notable changes to the top 10, as opportunities for rightsholders and dynamics among digital channels evolve. Each year, we’re proud to present the sports industry with a clear view of the technology and trends to be aware of over the next 12 months and our seventh edition is no exception, as we look to guide our partners on their digital strategy via our deep network of specialist expertise.”

The full report can be found here.