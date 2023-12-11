IMG will exclusively distribute CAF’s international media rights until the end of 2025.

This covers the men’s African Cup of Nations 2023 and 2025, the women’s competition in 2024, the CAF African Nations Championship, the men and women’s CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24, CAF Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations 2024, the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2024, and more.

Over 85 territories are covered by the deal, including the UK and Ireland. It excludes the MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa regions.

This deepens IMG’s relationship with CAF, after it recently became its global sponsorship agency for the same period of time. It also provides marketing intelligence, data analysis and consultancy services to the organisation.

Robyn Cox, VP & managing director, Africa, for IMG’s media business, said: “The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest event on the African Continent and one of football’s most watched competitions. We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with CAF to help unlock greater value from its media rights, grow the competition’s global audiences and enhance fans viewing experience.”