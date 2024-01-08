England’s tour of India is yet to find a UK broadcaster, reports PA via The Guardian, less than three weeks ahead of the test series beginning.

A similar situation occured before England’s last tour of India, in 2021, which resulted in the Channel 4 picking up the rights to the series for its first live cricket in 16 years. The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, also left releasing the fixtures for the recent Cricket World Cup until just 100 days before the tournament, causing issues for those wanting to travel and watch their teams.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports are two possible pay-TV suitors. Sky broadcasts all of England’s home series and some away, while TNT Sports shows the away Ashes series and matches in the West Indies and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the BBC has also shown live cricket in recent times, including domestic T20 series The Hundred as well as short-form England men’s and women’s matches.

With the series taking place in India, matches begin at 4am and end before midday for UK viewers. Talksport holds the radio rights to the series.